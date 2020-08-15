Infection rate of COVID-19 decreasing in Bangladesh: Maleque

DHAKA, Aug 15, 2020 (BSS) – Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque today said infection rate of coronavirus is gradually decreasing as the government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been effectively dealing with the pandemic.

“When the entire world is struggling to control the deadly virus, Bangladesh has been successful for controlling the pandemic because of farsighted and sincere leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina,” he told a discussion here marking the National Mourning Day and the 45th martyrdom anniversary of the Father of the NationBangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Secretary of Health Service Division Md Abdul Mannan and Secretary of Health Education Division Md Ali Nur, heads of different relevant organizations of the ministry, among others, were present at the discussion with Director General of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Dr Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam in the chair.

The minister said Bangladesh witnessed lower COVID-19 fatality rate as the government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has taken multiple preventive measures to deal with the pandemic, an official release said.

“Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been lauded globally as her government is effectively handling the coronavirus with 1.32 percent death rate from the deadly disease,” he added.

Maleque said the government has introduced telemedicine services to provide treatment facilities to the COVID-19 patients and recovery rate from the deadly disease is gradually increasing due to multiple healthcare measures taken by relevant organizations of the health ministry.

The health ministry sources said many countries including the UK and China are in the final stage for developing COVID-19 vaccine, it said, adding, “The government is constantly overseeing global development on COVID-19 vaccine… it is keeping connections with those countries, who are performing phase-3 human trial on invention of inoculation.”

It also said Bangladesh would be able to collect the coronavirus vaccine within shortest possible time from the countries, which are frontrunners in vaccine development.