Dy Speaker, Chief Whip pay tributes to Bangabandhu on his 45th martyrdom anniversary

DHAKA, Aug 15, 2020 (BSS) – Jatiya Sangsad Deputy Speaker Fazle Rabbi Mia

and Chief Whip Noor-E-Alam Chowdhury today paid rich tributes to Father of

the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman marking the National Mourning

Day and the 45th anniversary of his martyrdom.

They paid homage to the architect of independence by placing wreaths at

the portrait of Bangabandhu in front of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at

Dhanmondi Road No. 32 in the capital, an official release said.

After placing wreaths at Bangabandhu Memorial Museum, they went to the

Banani Graveyard and placed floral wreaths on the graves of other martyrs who

embraced martyrdom on August 15 in 1975.

They prayed for eternal peace of the departed souls of Bangabandhu and

other martyrs of the August 15 carnage, the release added.