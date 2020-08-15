Bangabandhu could build a developed Bangladesh long ago: Rezaul

DHAKA, Aug 15, 2020 (BSS) – Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim today said if Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had survived, Bangladesh would have become a developed country long ago.

“Bangabandhu had made all wonderful and far-sighted plans during his three and a half years regime. Along with rebuilding the war-torn country, he enacted all the necessary laws,” he said.

The minister said this while addressing a discussion meeting organized by Pirojpur district administration on the occasion of the 45th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the National Mourning Day-2020 at the conference room of Pirojpur deputy commissioner’s office in Pirojpur.

Pirojpur Deputy Commissioner Abu Ali Md Sajjad Hossain presided over the meeting while Pirojpur Superintendent of Police Hayatul Islam Khan, Pirojpur Municipality Mayor Habibur Rahman Malek and Pirojpur District Awami League General Secretary MA Hakim Hawlader attended it as special guests.

Earlier, the minister paid homage by placing wreath at the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Bangabandhu Square in Pirojpur town.

Later, he joined a doa-mahfil at Pirojpur Central Jame Mosque.

He also attended another function organized by Pirojpur District Awami League as the chief guest marking the National Mourning Day.