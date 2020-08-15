National Mourning Day observed in Netrakona

NETRAKONA, Aug 15, 2020 (BSS) – The National Mourning Day and 45th
martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh
Mujibur Rahman was observed here with due respect solemnity.
Different socio-cultural organizations, political parties including
Awami League, professional groups, educational institutions and local
administration chalked out various programs to observe the day.
The day’s programs started with hoisting of national flags at
half-mast atop of all the public and private buildings across the
district and placing of floral wreaths at the portrait of Bangabandhu
on Mukta Mancha at Muktarpara ground here in the morning.
At first, state minister for social welfare Ashraf Ali Khan Khasru,
MP, placed wreaths at the portrait of Bangabandhu.
Later, he was followed by Habiba Rahman Khan Shefali, MP, deputy
commissioner Kazi Abdur Rahman, police super Akbar Ali Munshi and
Mayor Nazrul Islam Khan, public representatives and Awami League
leaders.
Local Islamic foundation held Quran Khawni at its office premises.
A special prayer was offered at central Jam-e-Mosque after Zohr
prayers under the auspices of local Islamic Foundation seeking
blessings of Almighty Allah for eternal peace of the departed souls of
Bangabandhu and his martyred family members and others martyrs of
August 15 carnage.
Special prayer was also offered at all mosques, temples, churches
and places of worships seeking divine blessings for eternal peace of
the departed souls.