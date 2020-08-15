National Mourning Day observed in Netrakona

NETRAKONA, Aug 15, 2020 (BSS) – The National Mourning Day and 45th

martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh

Mujibur Rahman was observed here with due respect solemnity.

Different socio-cultural organizations, political parties including

Awami League, professional groups, educational institutions and local

administration chalked out various programs to observe the day.

The day’s programs started with hoisting of national flags at

half-mast atop of all the public and private buildings across the

district and placing of floral wreaths at the portrait of Bangabandhu

on Mukta Mancha at Muktarpara ground here in the morning.

At first, state minister for social welfare Ashraf Ali Khan Khasru,

MP, placed wreaths at the portrait of Bangabandhu.

Later, he was followed by Habiba Rahman Khan Shefali, MP, deputy

commissioner Kazi Abdur Rahman, police super Akbar Ali Munshi and

Mayor Nazrul Islam Khan, public representatives and Awami League

leaders.

Local Islamic foundation held Quran Khawni at its office premises.

A special prayer was offered at central Jam-e-Mosque after Zohr

prayers under the auspices of local Islamic Foundation seeking

blessings of Almighty Allah for eternal peace of the departed souls of

Bangabandhu and his martyred family members and others martyrs of

August 15 carnage.

Special prayer was also offered at all mosques, temples, churches

and places of worships seeking divine blessings for eternal peace of

the departed souls.