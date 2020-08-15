National Mourning Day observed in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Aug 15, 2020 (BSS) -The National Mourning Day and the 45th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was observed in the divisional city and adjoining districts today with due respect and solemnity.

The day was observed with a fresh vow to materialize the dreams of Bangabandhu to build a ‘Sonar Bangla’ and to bring back the fugitive convicted killers of Bangabandhu to execute verdict of the murder case.

Various government and non-government organisations including Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC), district administration, political parties, socio-cultural organisations and educational institutions observed the day in a befitting manner through maintaining and following health safety guidelines amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The day’s programmes began with the hoisting of the national flag and black flag at half-mast, placing wreaths at the portrait of Bangabandhu, mourning processions, offering special prayers and holding discussion meetings.

The RCC paid rich tribute to Bangabandhu by placing floral wreaths on his portrait at the City Bhaban premises, while the district administration on Shaheed AHM Kamaruzzaman Auditorium premises in the morning and various other daylong programmes.

City unit of Bangladesh Awami League and its front organisations garlanded the portrait of Bangabandhu paying rich tribute to him at the city unit office. They also hoisted the party flags at half-mast in the morning.

Awami League city unit president and Rajshahi Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton, General Secretary Dablu Sarker, former Vice-president Shahin Akter Rainy and a good number of leaders and workers were present on the occasion.

The district administration held a discussion meeting on ‘Bangabandhu and Bangladesh’ at Shaheed AHM Kamaruzzaman Auditorium followed by a discussion and Doa Mahfil.

Various government and non-government organisations, political parties, socio-cultural organisations and educational institutions, including Rajshahi University and RUET, observed the mournful day in a befitting manner.

A large number of people including government and non- government officials, freedom fighters, political leaders and socio-cultural activists were present at the meeting.

Various organisations, including Sammilita Sangskritik Jote, district unit of Bangabandhu Parishad, Swadhinota Chikitsok and Ila Mitra Sangskritik Sangha garlanded the portrait of Father of the Nation located on City Bhaban premises.

Discussions on the life and works of Bangabandhu were also arranged at all schools, colleges, madrasas and special milad mahfils and prayers were held at all religious institutions.

Painting competition, essay writing, hamd and naat, recitation of poems and discussion meetings focusing on Bangabandhu and the national history were arranged at Shilpakala Academy.

The upazila administration and upazila units of AL and its front organisations and Muktijoddha Sangsad also adopted day-long programmes to observe the mournful day.