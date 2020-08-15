Light to moderate rain across country

DHAKA, Aug 15, 2020 (BSS) – Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD)

today predicted light to moderate rain or thundershowers in different parts

of the country in the next 24 hours commencing at 9am today.

“Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty

wind is likely to occur at most places over Khulna, Barishal, Dhaka,

Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at many places over Mymensingh and

Rajshahi divisions and at a few places over Rangpur Division with moderately

heavy to heavy falls at places over the country,” said a met office release

here today.

“The monsoon is active over Bangladesh and strong over North Bay,” the

release added.

Day temperature may fall by (2-4) degree Celsius and night temperature may

fall by (1-2) degree Celsius over the country.

Maximum temperature on Friday was recorded 35.5 degrees Celsius at

Srimangal, Sayedpur, Dila and Rajarhat and today’s minimum temperature 24.0

degrees Celsius was recorded at Teknaf.

The sun sets at 6.32 pm today and rises at 5.34 am tomorrow in the capital.