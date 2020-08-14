Putin calls for emergency Iran summit to decrease tensions

MOSCOW, Aug 14, 2020 (BSS/AFP) – President Vladimir Putin on Friday

called on the permanent members of the UN Security Council and Germany

to convene an emergency Iran summit to avoid an escalation of tensions

in the Gulf.

China, France, Russia, Britain, the United States, Germany and Iran

should take part in the video summit, the Kremlin chief said.

“It’s an urgent issue,” Putin said in a statement released by the Kremlin.

“Discussions at the UN Security Council over the Iranian issue are

becoming increasingly tense,” Putin said, adding that Moscow’s ally

Iran was a target of “groundless accusations”.

“The goal is to put together a blueprint that would allow to avoid

confrontation, an escalation in tensions at the UN Security Council.”

He added that the leaders should also agree on ways to ensure

security and trust in the Gulf region.

Tensions over Iran have escalated since 2018 when President Donald

Trump withdrew the United States from a multinational accord that

froze Iran’s nuclear programme and reimposed crippling sanctions on

its economy.

Last week US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Washington would

submit a UN Security Council resolution to extend an arms embargo on

Iran despite opposition from Russia and China.