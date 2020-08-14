Putin calls for emergency Iran summit to decrease tensions

MOSCOW, Aug 14, 2020 (BSS/AFP) – President Vladimir Putin on Friday
called on the permanent members of the UN Security Council and Germany
to convene an emergency Iran summit to avoid an escalation of tensions
in the Gulf.
China, France, Russia, Britain, the United States, Germany and Iran
should take part in the video summit, the Kremlin chief said.
“It’s an urgent issue,” Putin said in a statement released by the Kremlin.
“Discussions at the UN Security Council over the Iranian issue are
becoming increasingly tense,” Putin said, adding that Moscow’s ally
Iran was a target of “groundless accusations”.
“The goal is to put together a blueprint that would allow to avoid
confrontation, an escalation in tensions at the UN Security Council.”
He added that the leaders should also agree on ways to ensure
security and trust in the Gulf region.
Tensions over Iran have escalated since 2018 when President Donald
Trump withdrew the United States from a multinational accord that
froze Iran’s nuclear programme and reimposed crippling sanctions on
its economy.
Last week US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Washington would
submit a UN Security Council resolution to extend an arms embargo on
Iran despite opposition from Russia and China.