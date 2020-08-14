Everyone must plant two saplings to maintain ecology: KM Khalid

Mymensingh, Aug 14, 2020 (BSS) – State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid today said each person should plant at least two saplings as tree is an important part to maintain ecological balance and stop environmental degradation.

“Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina realised its necessity and directed everyone to plant at least two saplings for our existence,” he said while addressing the inaugural function of a tree plantation programme, marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Muktagacha RK High School playground.

KM Khalid also distributed palm saplings among head teachers of high schools under municipality area.

The State Minister informed the inaugural function that a total of 99,000 fruit bearing, herbal and timber saplings will be planted at Muktagacha upazila, marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation.

The event was presided over by UNO Shubarna Sarker. Vice Chairman of upazila parishad Alhaj Md. Arab Ali, DRRO Sanuar Hossen, Vice President of Mymensingh Press Club, AZM Imamuddin Mukta, OC of Muktagacha police station Biplob Kumar Sarkar and Upazila Education Officer (Secondary) Shahadat Hossen were present on the occasion.

He urged all to follow the guidelines given by Ministry of Health about COVID-19.

Later, a doa-mahfil was held for salvation of the departed souls of Bangabandhu and his family members.

Khalid also inaugurated newly constructed Moniram Bari to Lamgulia rural road and Mankon Board Razaar to Dhalu road built involving Tk over one crore.

The Ministry of Disaster and Relief constructed the rural roads, marking the birth centenary of Bangabandhu.

Khalid also inaugurated Muktagacha multipurpose training centre at upazila Muktijuddah complex as the chief guest with former commander of Muktijuddah Sangsad, upazila unit Abul Kasem in the chair.