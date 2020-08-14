Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra artist Motahar Hossain dies

DHAKA, Aug 14, 2020 (BSS) – Motahar Hossain, a word soldier of Swadin Bangla Betar Kendra and

Also a senior programme presenter of Bangladesh Betar, died of lung infection at a hospital in the capital early today.

He was 72.

Motahar, also a valiant freedom fighter, breathed his last while undergoing treatment at Square Hospital around 1:30am as he was suffering from lung infection for last few days.

He left behind his wife, two sons, a daughter and a host of relatives to mourn his death.

State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid today expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of the veteran word soldier of Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra, the radio station run by the Bangladesh government in exile, which was kept the spirit of the nation alive during the nine months of the Liberation War of 1971.