Sheikh Kamal Centre creates scopes of Rajshahi IT professionals

RAJSHAHI, Aug 14, 2020 (BSS) – Sheikh Kamal IT Incubation and Training Centre constructed recently at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib High-tech Park in Rajshahi has created working scopes for 100 start-ups and 500 IT professionals.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the centre through a videoconference from Dhaka on February 12.

State Minister for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak, MP, revealed this while handing over space allotments among eight young entrepreneurs here today.

Built at a cost of around Taka 30 crore, basically the centre will play a pivotal role towards generating an incubation ecosystem, he added.

The 72,000 square-feet IT Incubation Centre with energy-efficient state-of-the-art office building has multipurpose training facilities, high quality start-ups, rainwater harvesting and renewable energy sources.

“All sorts of business environments have been ensured for attracting investors from home and abroad,” he said.

Rajshahi Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton attended and addressed the programme as the chief guest, while Deputy Commissioner Abdul Jalil was in the chair.

On the occasion, a tree plantation campaign has also been inaugurated at the premises of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib High-tech Park as part of the ICT Division’s one lakh tree plantation programme across the country marking the Mujib Borsha.

Besides, Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) has signed a memorandum of understanding with Bangladesh Hi-tech Park Authority for construction of a convention hall at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib High-tech Park on the occasion.

Zunaid Ahmed Palak said 28 hi-tech parks are being established throughout the country in the first phase under the Bangladesh Hi-tech Park Authority.

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Hi-tech Park is being set up on 31 acres of land in Rajshahi. Installation works of Sheikh Kamal IT Incubation and Training Centre in Rajshahi and Natore were completed for meeting up the demands of skilled manpower in the hi-tech parks.

Construction Works of the centre are also progressing fast in ten other places in the country.

Training-cum incubation will be established in every district of the country in phases in wake of the direction of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, he added.

Ayen Uddin, MP, Advocate Adiba Anjum Mita, MP, Director of Bangladesh Hi-tech Park Authority Shafiqul Islam and Project Director of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib High-tech Park Engineer Fazlul Haque were present.

On the other hand, over 60 percent of the physical infrastructure development work of the under-construction Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Hi-Tech Park in Rajshahi has already been completed.

The park is being built on 30.67 acres of land at Nabinagar in Paba upazila on the outskirts of Rajshahi city with an estimated cost of Taka 287.11-crore aimed at establishing knowledge-based IT industries together with ensuring an area-based development.

Employment opportunities for around 14,000 youths – both males and females – will be created upon successful implementation of the project by June, 2021.

The infrastructure development works include land development, a ten-storey ‘silicon tower’ in 2.70 lakh square-feet area, substation and generation building, internal roads and drains, boundary wall and high-speed internet.