Sweden commits support to UNFPA for COVID-19 response

DHAKA, Aug 13, 2020 (BSS) – As the world continues to implement

measures to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, the government of

Bangladesh has made considerable efforts to address the pandemic and

maintain essential services while responding to the needs of infected

patients.

Today, Sweden committed an additional grant of Swedish Krona (SEK)

4.6 million for COVID-19 response, an UNFPA press release said.

The agreement was signed during a virtual ceremony by Ms. Christine

Johansson, Charge d’affaires of the Embassy of Sweden in Bangladesh,

and Dr. Asa Torkelsson, Representative of UNFPA in Bangladesh.

This grant followed the additional support received from the

Government of Sweden in early May 2020 towards UNFPA’s COVID-19

response efforts in Bangladesh.

In addition, SEK 23 million was also granted to UNFPA to support

the continuation of midwifery education and modeling midwifery-led

care in Bangladesh in coming years.

This additional support from Sweden allows UNFPA to expand the scope

of crucial interventions in COVID-19 prevention including ensuring

triage and separated delivery areas for COVID-19 symptomatic women at

both urban and rural government facilities. This also provides

personal protective equipment (PPE) for midwives and other healthcare

workers.

Furthermore, the funding supports the continuation of ensuring

sustainability of gender transformative, accessible, and quality

sexual and reproductive health services by reducing maternal mortality

and morbidity among most left behind communities in Bangladesh.