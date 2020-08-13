Sweden commits support to UNFPA for COVID-19 response

DHAKA, Aug 13, 2020 (BSS) – As the world continues to implement
measures to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, the government of
Bangladesh has made considerable efforts to address the pandemic and
maintain essential services while responding to the needs of infected
patients.
Today, Sweden committed an additional grant of Swedish Krona (SEK)
4.6 million for COVID-19 response, an UNFPA press release said.
The agreement was signed during a virtual ceremony by Ms. Christine
Johansson, Charge d’affaires of the Embassy of Sweden in Bangladesh,
and Dr. Asa Torkelsson, Representative of UNFPA in Bangladesh.
This grant followed the additional support received from the
Government of Sweden in early May 2020 towards UNFPA’s COVID-19
response efforts in Bangladesh.
In addition, SEK 23 million was also granted to UNFPA to support
the continuation of midwifery education and modeling midwifery-led
care in Bangladesh in coming years.
This additional support from Sweden allows UNFPA to expand the scope
of crucial interventions in COVID-19 prevention including ensuring
triage and separated delivery areas for COVID-19 symptomatic women at
both urban and rural government facilities. This also provides
personal protective equipment (PPE) for midwives and other healthcare
workers.
Furthermore, the funding supports the continuation of ensuring
sustainability of gender transformative, accessible, and quality
sexual and reproductive health services by reducing maternal mortality
and morbidity among most left behind communities in Bangladesh.