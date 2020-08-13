Quader for observing mourning day maintaining health guidelines

DHAKA, Aug 13, 2020 (BSS) – Road Transport and Bridges Minister and Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today called upon the party leaders and workers to observe its programmes on the National Mooring Day in a befitting manner maintaining health guidelines.

He also urged all progressive political, socio-cultural organizations and the people as well to observe the National Mourning Day with due respect during the Mujib Year, the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Quader said this after a view-exchange at AL president’s Dhanmondi political office here on fixing party programmes for the National Mourning Day to be observed on August 15 recalling the brutal assassination of the Father of the Nation and most of his family members on that day 45 years back.

AL Presidium Members Begum Matia Chowdhury, Advocate Jahangir Kabir Nanak and Abdur Rahman, Information Minister and AL Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud, Joint General Secretaries Mahbubul Alam Hanif, Dr Dipu Moni and AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Organizing Secretaries Ahmed Hossain, BM Mozammel Haque, SM Kamal Hossain and Mirza Azam, Publicity and Publications Secretary Dr Abdus Sobhan Golap, Liberation War Affairs Secretary Advocate Mrinal Kanti Das, Office Secretary Barrister Biplab Barua, Education and Human Resources Secretary Shamsun Nahar Chapa, Health and Publications Secretary Dr Rokeya Sultana, Deputy Office Secretary Sayem Khan, Central Working Committee Members Advocate ABM Riazul Kabir Kawser and Anwar Hossain attended the view-exchange.

The AL general secretary asked the leaders and workers of the party and its associate and likeminded bodies to remain alert so that the atmosphere of the day and also values of AL are not harmed for serving the interest of any individual or group.

He requested all to refrain from using photographs of any individual apart from Bangabandhu, his family members and martyrs of the August 15 carnage in posters, banners and makeshift gates for self-publicity.

He asked the party men to intensify relief aids for people in flood affected areas along with distribution of foods among insolvent, destitute and distressed people and orphans across the country.

The ruling AL has drawn up an elaborate programme centrally to observe the National Mourning Day on August 15 to pay glowing tributes to Bangabandhu and other martyrs of the August 15 massacre and take a pledge to work for nation building following the ideology of the Father of the Nation.

At dawn on August 15, the national flag and party flag will be kept at half-mast and black flag will be hoisted at the Bangabandhu Bhaban, Awami League (AL) central office in the capital city and all other offices of the party across the country.

Tributes will be paid to Bangabandhu by placing wreaths at his portrait on Bangabandhu Memorial Museum premises at the city’s Dhanmondi road number 32 at 8am on the day while Dhaka city units of AL and associate bodies will pay homage to Bangabandhu through mourning processions.

AL will pay homage to all martyrs of the August 15 carnage by placing wreaths at Banani graveyard at 8:45am while offering fateha, munajat and doa mahfil will be held there.

Besides, homage will be paid to Bangabandhu by placing wreaths at his mausoleum at Tungipara in Gopalganj and offering of fateha, munajat and doa mahfil will also be held there at 10am.

A delegation of the central working committee and its Gopalganj district and Tungipara upazila units will take part in that programme.

The delegation members are Presidium Member Lieutenant Colonel (Retd) Muhammad Faruk Khan, Central Working Committee Member Abul Hasnat Abdullah, Presidium Members Advocate Jahangir Kabir Nanak and Abdur Rahman, Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Organizing Secretaries BM Mozammel Haque, SM Kamal Hossain, Mirza Azam and Advocate Afjal Hossain, Central Working Committee Members Advocate ABM Riazul Kabir Kawser, Sahabuddin Farazi and Anisur Rahman.

Doa and milad mahfils will be held at mosques across the country after Zohr’s prayers while special prayers will also be offered at temples, pagodas, churches and all places of worship on the day.

In the afternoon, food will be distributed among the orphans, poor and destitute people.