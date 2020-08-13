Bangabandhu’s bold leadership brightened Bangladesh’s image

By Sajjad Hossain Sabuj and Tanzim Anwar

DHAKA, Aug 13, 2020 (BSS)- Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur

Rahman demonstrated his farsightedness and boldness in adopting Bangladesh’s

foreign policy that brightened the country’s image in the outside world.

Immediately after returning home on January 10 in 1972, Bangabandhu

requested the then Indian prime minister Indira Gandhi to take back their

troops from Bangladesh at the fastest possible time.

“Responding to the request, the Indian government withdrew their soldiers

from Bangladesh’s soil by March 12 in 1972 … such an incident was rare in

the world and it had been possible for Bangabandhu’s bold and independent-

minded leadership,” Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina told the Jatiya Sangsad

earlier.

The prime minister said Bangabandhu signed the historic “Land Boundary

Agreement (LBA)” with the then Indian premier Indira Gandhi on May 16 in 1974

to settle the 65-year-old land boundary dispute between the two next-door

neighbours.

Bangladesh quickly ratified the agreement in that year but India failed to

do so. Indian parliament, however, unanimously passed the LBA on May 7 in

2015, 41 years after its ratification by Bangladesh, ending the 65-year

ordeal of the enclave people of both countries.

Bangabandhu enacted “The Territorial Waters and Maritime Zones Act” to

establish Bangladesh’s sovereign rights in the sea. The law was framed in

1974 when there was no such a law in most of the countries in the world.

Nearly eight years after the enactment of “The Territorial Waters and

Maritime Zones Act” by Bangabandhu, the United Nations (UN) framed “The UN

Convention on the Law of Sea (UNCLOS)” in 1982.

Due to Bangabandhu’s strong diplomatic efforts, Bangladesh earned

recognition of 116 important countries.

Besides, Bangladesh got the membership of the UN, the Commonwealth, the

Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM),

the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the World Bank, the International

Telecommunication Union (ITU), the World Health Organisation (WHO), the

International Labour Organisation (ILO) and some other international bodies.

The Asian Peace Conference was held in Dhaka on May 23 in 1973 under the

auspices of World Peace Council where Bangabandhu was conferred “Joliot Curie

Award”.

“Bangabandhu had set the cardinal principal of our foreign policy –

friendship to all and malice towards none – and we are still observing and

maintaining it,” foreign minister Dr A K Abdul Momen told BSS today.

Noting that during Bangabandhu’s time the world was divided into two

blocks — Western and Soviet — Momen said “after our independence, there was

a natural global expectation by certain quarter that Bangabandhu will join

the Soviet block for their strong support during our War of Liberation, but

Bangabandhu did not join there (Soviet block) – rather he had joined the non-

aligned platform”.

“Bangabandhu had adopted the non-aligned policy as he understood the

reality of the world and need for Bangladesh,” Moment said adding that the

main spirit of our ‘balancing foreign policy’ till date is inspired by the

Bangabandhu’s diplomatic prudence.

As like Father of the Nation, he said, Bangabandhu had stabilized the

country within only three and a half years by achieving recognition from

around 130 counties. “It was not a simple job,” the foreign minister said.

Momen said Bangabandhu had showed his diplomatic acumen by attending NAM

and OIC conferences in where he presented Bangladesh as a sovereign and

independent country with a vision of peace across the globe.

“Bangabandhu had dreamt of building Bangladesh as like a peaceful non-

aligned country of Switzerland … we have still been following his

diplomatic dictates and we are proud of it,” Momen said.

The foreign minister also recalled Bangbandhu’s high astute in negotiation

with India on different issues including land boundary, water sharing and

friendship treaty.

He said the present government has given emphasis on economic diplomacy and

it was also derived by Bangabandhu’s foreign policy and “currently, we are

following the same thing (Bangabandhu’s economic diplomacy) we are following

what he wanted to do.”

Whenever he addressed the international forums like the UN, NAM,

Commonwealth or the OIC, the Father of the Nation declared in strong voice

his non-aligned foreign policy.

Bangabandhu delivered his historic speech in Bangla at the UN General

Assembly in New York on September 25 in 1974 where he highlighted the main

characteristics of his foreign policy. He had said that from the beginning

Bangladesh undertook the non-aligned foreign policy on the basis of a policy

— “maintaining peaceful coexistence and friendship with all”.

Bangabandhu in his speech said: “Only the peaceful environment could make

us able to enjoy the fruits of the hard-earned national independence and

gather our all strength and resources to fight poverty, hunger, disease,

illiteracy and unemployment. From this concept, our commitment towards peace

was born.”