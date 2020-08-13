COVID-19 cases reach 15,219 in Khulna division

KHULNA, Aug 13, 2020 (BSS) – With detection of 197 more positive cases in last 24 hours till today’s noon, the total number of COVID-19 infected patients in the division has surged to 15,219, said a COVID-19 quarantine and isolation related daily report here today.

“We received 282 samples at Khulna Medical College (KMC) and other samples in Jashore and Kushtia laboratories in the last 24 hours till this noon and 197 of those were found COVID-19 positive,” Assistant Director (Health) of Khulna division Dr. Ferdousi Akhter told BSS this noon.

The health officials said the newly detected COVID-19 patients are 51 in Chuadanga, 47 in Jhenidah, 38 in Khulna,18 in Meherpur, 16 in Satkhira, 15 in Bagerhat, 11 in Kushtia and 01 in Jashore, in the division.

“Among the total 15,219 COVID-19 patients, 4928 are in Khulna, 2,397 in Jashore, 2193 in Kushtia, 1260 in Jhenaidah, 968 in Narail, 942 in Chuadanga, 845in Satkhira, , 742 in Bagerhat, , 631 in Magura and 313 in Meherpur districts” Dr. Ferdousi said.

The number of recovered COVID-19 continues increasing along with rise in the number of infected patients in recent weeks in the division, he said.

“With the healing of 295 more infected patients, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients rose to 10,207 with the recovery rate of 67.06 percent in the division till today’s noon,” she said.

“Among the total 15,219 coronavirus infected persons, 1,575 are undergoing treatment at isolation units of different hospitals as 10,207 have recovered and 257 died while the rest are undergoing treatment in isolation at their respective homes in the division”, Dr. Ferdousi said.

With the five more deaths the total number of fatalities now reached 257 in the division.

“The district-wise break-up of the fatalities remains at 74 in Khulna, 44 in Kushtia, 33 in Jashore, 25 in Satkhira, 20 in Jhenaidah, 16 in Bagerhat,17 in Chuadanga, 13 in Naral, eight in Magura and seven in Meherpur districts in the division”, she added.

Currently, the fatality rate among the total 15,219 Covid-19 patients stands at little over 1.68 percent in the division.

Divisional Director (Health) Dr. Rasheda Sultana said comprehensive steps have been taken to inspire the people in abiding by the health directives to prevent COVID-19 spread and provide health services to the infected patients to face the situation.