MINSK, Aug 9, 2020 (BSS/AFP) – Polling stations opened in Belarus on Sunday as voters cast ballots in presidential elections with President Alexander Lukashenko running for a sixth term against a strong opposition candidate, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya.

Voters in face masks began arriving at a Minsk polling station, an AFP reporter saw. Some voters wore white bracelets after Tikhanovskaya asked her supporters to wear them.