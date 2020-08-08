44 dead in Chad cell were civilians, not jihadists: commission

N’DJAMENA, Aug 8, 2020 (BSS/AFP) – Forty-four people who died in a

Chad prison cell were civilians who succumbed to brutal detention

conditions, not jihadists poisoned as authorities suggested, the

National Commission for Human Rights has found.

Mystery had originally surrounded the fates of the 44 people after

their bodies were found in a N’Djamena cell in April, with a

prosecutor saying that autopsies revealed traces of poison in some of

the prisoners.

But an investigative report released Friday by the semi-desert

country’s independent National Commission for Human Rights ruled out

poisoning.

The report found the 44 prisoners died due to “the conditions of

detention”, which included a dangerously overcrowded cell, scorching

heat, thirst and hunger.

“The jailers did not deign to give assistance to anyone in danger in

these conditions despite cries of distress and prayers recited all

night from 8pm to 6am,” the report said.

Chad officials said the dead were among a group of 58 suspected Boko

Haram militants captured during a major army operation around Lake

Chad launched by President Idriss Deby Itno in early April.

But late last month the Chadian Convention for Human Rights (CTDDH)

said the group was in fact “farmers and villagers who were arbitrarily

arrested”.

The Commission’s report confirmed the claim, saying “the detainees

were arrested long after the army operation… not during the

fighting”.

According to relatives of the victims interviewed by the Commission,

the detainees were “mostly the heads of families who had left in

search of daily food”, or were visiting family members in other

villages.

The Commission also interviewed the 14 survivors. Two said they were

16 years old, while the other 12 were the fathers of families living

off the land in the villages surrounding Lake Chad.

Most said they were arrested for violating measures such as travels

bans under the state of emergency imposed on the Lake Chad region

ahead of the military operation.

The survivors said the only food anyone in the cell was given were a

few dates — but many missed out.

Some of the detainees then started to have trouble and fall, some

prayed while “others shouted and knocked to attract the attention of

the jailers,” the survivors said.

Justice Minister Djimet Arabi told AFP he had taken note of the

Commission’s report, adding that a judicial inquiry had been launched

to find those responsible for the deaths.

In April, Arabi had suggested the deaths could have been “collective

suicide” after the prosecutor’s office said that autopsies had

detected a lethal substance in some of the bodies.