Navy distributes relief among flood-hit people in Munshiganj

DHAKA, Aug 8, 2020 (BSS) – Bangladesh Navy has been distributing relief materials among the flood-hit poor people in Munshiganj district.

They distributed food materials among 520 families in areas of Dighirpar, Kamarkhara, Hashail-Khamari and Pachgaon union under Tongibari upazila of the district, said a press release of Inter Services Public Relations Directorate (ISPR).

Each of the families were given – rice, pulses, oil, flattened rice, sugar, puffed rice, molasses, salt, candles, matches, saline, water purification tablets and pure water.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO), local chairman and public representatives were present at the time.

The Navy will continue such relief distribution programme until the flood situation improves further.