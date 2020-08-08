Chuadanga road accident claims six lives

CHUADANGA, Aug 8, 2020 (BSS) – Six persons were killed and nine others injured in a road accident in Sarojganj Bazar area on Chuadanga-Jhenaidah highway of the district this morning.

The deceased were identified as Sohag Ali, 25, son of Tahajjad Hossain and Sharif Uddin, 30, son of Rahik Mallik from Titudoha village, as well as Raju Ahmed, 45, son of Pittor Ali, Kalu, 40, son of Haider Ali, and Milon Hossain, 40, son of Mahtab Uddin from Kharagoda village and Sree Shosti, 42, son of Sree Netai.

The accident took place in the morning as a Dhaka-bound night coach of Royal Express rammed into a motorcycle and two human haulers, leaving three people dead on the spot and 12 others injured, said Chaudanga police station sources.

Later, more three persons succumbed to their injuries in Chuadanga Sadar Hospital, they said.