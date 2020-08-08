Flood situation starts improving as water level recedes in Ganges basin

RAJSHAHI, Aug 8, 2020 (BSS) – Flood situation in the Ganges Basin has

started improving as water levels in most of its rivers were seen a receding

trend this morning as a result of reduction of heavy downpour and onrushing

of water from upstream catchment areas.

Among the monitored of 30 river points in Ganges basin at 9 am today,

water levels of 21 stations has declined while went up at seven points and

remained stable at two points.

Apart from this, the rivers were flowing below the danger level at 25

points while above the danger mark at four points this morning.

Local office of Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) has recorded a

declining trend of water at the points of Rajshahi, Hardinge Bridge and

Talbaria while remained static at Pankha in Chapainawabganj in the past 24

hours ending 9 am today, Mukhlesur Rahman, superintending engineer of BWDB,

told BSS.

Water level in the Ganges River decreased by one cm at Rajshahi, three cm

at Hardinge Bridge and one cm at Talbaria points this morning while water

level in the Padma River further declined by 17 cm at Goalunda point.

However, the Ganges River was flowing 169 cm, 180 cm, 96 cm and 88 cm below

the danger levels at Pankha, Rajshahi, Hardinge Bridge and Talbaria points

respectively while the Padma River was flowing 38 cm above the danger mark at

Gualundo point, he added.

On the other hand, water level of the Korotoa River and the Jamuna River

under the Brahmaputra Basin, which is flowing through Bogura and Sirajganj

districts, were seen a falling trend further this morning, creating a hope of

improvement of the flood situation in the two districts within the next

couple of days significantly.

Arifuzzaman Bhuiyan, executive engineer of Flood Forecasting and Warning

Centre (FFWC), said the water level in the Korotoa River significantly

remarkably decreased by 13 cm at Chak Rahimpur and eight cm at Bogura point.

The river was flowing 87 cm and 173 cm below the danger mark at Chak

Rahimpur and at Bogura stations respectively this morning.

The Jamuna River declined by 13 cm each at Sariakandi in Bogura and at

Kazipur in Sirajganj points respectively and eight cm at Sirajganj point and

the river was flowing 20 cm, 31 cm and 13 cm below the danger marks at

Sariakandi, Kazipur and Sirajganj points respectively this morning.

Bhuiyan also said the water level in the Gur River further decreased by six

cm at Shingra point in Natore district and the river was flowing 52 cm above

the danger mark.

The Atrai River was flowing 37 cm above the danger level at Baghabari point

in Sirajganj district with 15 cm fall afresh this morning.

Water level in the Mohananda River further receded by seven cm at Rohanpur

in Chapainawabganj district and four cm at Chapainawabganj points and the

river was flowing 97 cm and 98 cm below the danger mark at the stations

respectively.

The Atrai River was flowing 30 cm below the danger mark at Atrai point in

Naogaon with a fall of two cm afresh while 409 cm below the danger mark with

a decline of 18 cm at Mohadevpur point in Naogaon.

Of the 16 river points both in Ganges and Brahmaputra Basins, being

monitored in many districts under Rajshahi division regularly, water levels

decreased at 15 points and remained stable at one point this morning.

However, the rivers were flowing below the danger level at 14 points, while

above danger mark at two points this morning.

Meanwhile, the Department of Health has undertaken all possible measures to

prevent any outbreak of water-borne diseases among the marooned people in the

flood-affected areas amid the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

Divisional Director of Health Dr Gopendra Nath Acharya told BSS that 658

medical teams are working in 145 flood affected unions under 18 upazilas in

the division. Besides, 308 flood shelters were opened for the flood-hit

people in Sirajganj, Bogura and Naogaon districts.

He added that 64 unions in Sirajganj, 24 in Bogura and 19 each in Pabna,

Naogaon and Natore districts are worst affected.

“We’ve recorded 2,126 patients suffering from various water-related

diseases, including 87 diarrheal and 12 respiratory tract infections since

July 1,” Dr Gopendra Nath Acharya said.