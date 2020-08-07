Coach, 18 national booters tests positive for COVID-19

DHAKA, Aug 7, 2020 (BSS) – It’s a blow for national football team as
seven more booters and one assistant coach of the twelve-member first
batch COVID-19 were tested positive for coronavirus today.
Local coach Mohammad Masud Parvez Kaiser was also tested COVID-19
positive. All the booters and official were isolated from the camp.
In a BFF update message tonight said: “we received today from
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) that additional
seven players and one official test COVID-19 result of August 5
reported positive to raise the total number of eighteen players and
one official resulted positive till date and they are at isolation
now. The BFF medical committee is in touch with them and taking care.”
All the Covid-19 positive players and official will follow another
test on Monday (August 10), the message read. Seven players and one
official who are scheduled to report for the national team’s camp and
COVID-19 test tomorrow will follow the same procedure, the message
continued.
“We hereby emphasize national team training activities will be
followed as planned,” the message concluded.
The infected eighteen positive booters are: defender Bishwanath
Ghosh, Suman Reza, MS Bablu and Nazmul Islam Rasel, Totul Hossain
Badsha, Sohel Rana and Shohidul Alom, Mohammad Ibrahim, Sushanto
Tripura, Anisur Rahman , Rabiul Hasan, Faisal Ahmed Fahim, Manik
Hossain Mollah, Monjurul Rahman Manik, Mohammad Abdullah, Yasin
Arafat, Biplo Ahmed and Mahbubur Rahman Sufil.