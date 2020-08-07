Coach, 18 national booters tests positive for COVID-19

DHAKA, Aug 7, 2020 (BSS) – It’s a blow for national football team as

seven more booters and one assistant coach of the twelve-member first

batch COVID-19 were tested positive for coronavirus today.

Local coach Mohammad Masud Parvez Kaiser was also tested COVID-19

positive. All the booters and official were isolated from the camp.

In a BFF update message tonight said: “we received today from

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) that additional

seven players and one official test COVID-19 result of August 5

reported positive to raise the total number of eighteen players and

one official resulted positive till date and they are at isolation

now. The BFF medical committee is in touch with them and taking care.”

All the Covid-19 positive players and official will follow another

test on Monday (August 10), the message read. Seven players and one

official who are scheduled to report for the national team’s camp and

COVID-19 test tomorrow will follow the same procedure, the message

continued.

“We hereby emphasize national team training activities will be

followed as planned,” the message concluded.

The infected eighteen positive booters are: defender Bishwanath

Ghosh, Suman Reza, MS Bablu and Nazmul Islam Rasel, Totul Hossain

Badsha, Sohel Rana and Shohidul Alom, Mohammad Ibrahim, Sushanto

Tripura, Anisur Rahman , Rabiul Hasan, Faisal Ahmed Fahim, Manik

Hossain Mollah, Monjurul Rahman Manik, Mohammad Abdullah, Yasin

Arafat, Biplo Ahmed and Mahbubur Rahman Sufil.