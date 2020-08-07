158 more positive tests for coronavirus in Rangpur division

RANGPUR, Aug 7, 2020 (BSS) – More 158 people were tested positive

for coronavirus today at the two COVID-19 Laboratories in Rangpur

division.

Health officials said the 158 new infected cases were reported

after diagnosing 470 samples collected from all eight districts in the

division at the two laboratories in Rangpur and Dinajpur.

Of them, 60 new patients were reported after diagnosing 188 samples

at the COVID-19 Laboratory today at Rangpur Medical College (RpMC) in

Rangpur city.

“The new 60 patients include 26 of Rangpur, 13 of Lalmonirhat, 14 of

Kurigram and seven of Gaibandha districts,” Chief of Divisional

Coronavirus Service and Prevention Task Force and Principal of RpMC

Professor Dr. AKM Nurunnabi Lyzu told tonight.

On the other hand, 98 more new patients were reported today after

diagnosing 282 samples at the COVID-19 Laboratory at M Abdur Rahim

Medical College (MARMC) in Dinajpur district town.

“The 98 new COVID-19 patients include 60 of Dinajpur, 24 of

Thakurgaon, eight of Panchagarh and six of Nilphamari districts,”

Principal of MARMC Professor Dr. Shibesh Sarker told BSS after

completing the testing process at 8 pm.

Among the 60 new COVID-19 infected patients of Dinajpur, one of them

from Dhaka came to Dinajpur before the Eid-ul-Azha festival.

Focal Person of COVID-19 and Assistant Director (Health) for Rangpur

division Dr. ZA Siddiqui said the total number of COVID-19 patients

stridently rose to 7,198 as 158 new cases were reported from across

the division.

“The district-wise break up of the total 7,198 patients now stands

at 1,844 in Rangpur, 383 in Panchagarh, 693 in Nilphamari, 458 in

Lalmonirhat, 578 in Kurigram, 489 in Thakurgaon, 2,040 in Dinajpur and

713 in Gaibandha districts,” Dr. Siddiqui added.