158 more positive tests for coronavirus in Rangpur division

RANGPUR, Aug 7, 2020 (BSS) – More 158 people were tested positive
for coronavirus today at the two COVID-19 Laboratories in Rangpur
division.
Health officials said the 158 new infected cases were reported
after diagnosing 470 samples collected from all eight districts in the
division at the two laboratories in Rangpur and Dinajpur.
Of them, 60 new patients were reported after diagnosing 188 samples
at the COVID-19 Laboratory today at Rangpur Medical College (RpMC) in
Rangpur city.
“The new 60 patients include 26 of Rangpur, 13 of Lalmonirhat, 14 of
Kurigram and seven of Gaibandha districts,” Chief of Divisional
Coronavirus Service and Prevention Task Force and Principal of RpMC
Professor Dr. AKM Nurunnabi Lyzu told tonight.
On the other hand, 98 more new patients were reported today after
diagnosing 282 samples at the COVID-19 Laboratory at M Abdur Rahim
Medical College (MARMC) in Dinajpur district town.
“The 98 new COVID-19 patients include 60 of Dinajpur, 24 of
Thakurgaon, eight of Panchagarh and six of Nilphamari districts,”
Principal of MARMC Professor Dr. Shibesh Sarker told BSS after
completing the testing process at 8 pm.
Among the 60 new COVID-19 infected patients of Dinajpur, one of them
from Dhaka came to Dinajpur before the Eid-ul-Azha festival.
Focal Person of COVID-19 and Assistant Director (Health) for Rangpur
division Dr. ZA Siddiqui said the total number of COVID-19 patients
stridently rose to 7,198 as 158 new cases were reported from across
the division.
“The district-wise break up of the total 7,198 patients now stands
at 1,844 in Rangpur, 383 in Panchagarh, 693 in Nilphamari, 458 in
Lalmonirhat, 578 in Kurigram, 489 in Thakurgaon, 2,040 in Dinajpur and
713 in Gaibandha districts,” Dr. Siddiqui added.