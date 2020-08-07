Seven more booters to report tomorrow

DHAKA, Aug 7, 2020 (BSS) – Seven more national booters of the third
batch will report tomorrow morning at Bangladesh Football Federation
Bhaban for the national team’s conditioning camp.
They are – Towhidul Alam Sabuj, Topu Bormon, Mamunul Islam Mamun,
Ashraful Islam Rana, Raihan Hasan, Yeasin Khan and Nabib Newaj Jiba.
Earlier, eleven booters – informed defender Bishwanath Ghosh, Suman
Reza, MS Bablu and Nazmul Islam of twelve-member first batch were
tested positive on first day’s (Wednesday) tests while Tutul Hossain
Badsha, Sohel Rana and Shaheed Alam of Abahani Limited, and Mohammad
Ibrahim and Sushanta Tripura, Anisur Rahman and Rabiul Hasan of
Bashundhara Kings of another twelve-member second batch were tested
COVID-19 positive as the BFF organised the second round of test on
Thursday last.
Captain Jamal Bhuiyan’s and defender Tariq Raihan Kazi’s presence
will be subject to the availability of return flights to Bangladesh.
Head coach Jamie Day and assistant coach Stuart Watkiss are
scheduled to arrive in Dhaka on August 16.