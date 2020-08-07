Seven more booters to report tomorrow

DHAKA, Aug 7, 2020 (BSS) – Seven more national booters of the third

batch will report tomorrow morning at Bangladesh Football Federation

Bhaban for the national team’s conditioning camp.

They are – Towhidul Alam Sabuj, Topu Bormon, Mamunul Islam Mamun,

Ashraful Islam Rana, Raihan Hasan, Yeasin Khan and Nabib Newaj Jiba.

Earlier, eleven booters – informed defender Bishwanath Ghosh, Suman

Reza, MS Bablu and Nazmul Islam of twelve-member first batch were

tested positive on first day’s (Wednesday) tests while Tutul Hossain

Badsha, Sohel Rana and Shaheed Alam of Abahani Limited, and Mohammad

Ibrahim and Sushanta Tripura, Anisur Rahman and Rabiul Hasan of

Bashundhara Kings of another twelve-member second batch were tested

COVID-19 positive as the BFF organised the second round of test on

Thursday last.

Captain Jamal Bhuiyan’s and defender Tariq Raihan Kazi’s presence

will be subject to the availability of return flights to Bangladesh.

Head coach Jamie Day and assistant coach Stuart Watkiss are

scheduled to arrive in Dhaka on August 16.