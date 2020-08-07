AL webinar on Bangamata Fazilatunnesa tomorrow

DHAKA, Aug 07, 2020 (BSS) – Bangladesh Awami League will hold a special webinar titled ‘Griho Kon Theke Jonogoner Hridoye’ at 8.30pm tomorrow on the occasion of the 90th birth anniversary of Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa, wife of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Former student leader and noted columnist Subhash Singha Roy will moderate the programme while senior journalist Ajay Dasgupta will present key note paper in it, said a release here today.

The webinar will be broadcast live on the AL’s official Facebook page www.facebook.com/awamileague.1949 and Youtube Channel (https://www.youtube.com/user/myalbd).

Awami League (AL) Advisory Council member Amir Hossain Amu, AL Women and Children Affairs Secretary Meher Afroz Chumki, Dhaka University (DU) Former Pro Vice-Chancellor Nasrin Ahmed, DU Pro Vice-Chancellor and eminent poet Prof Dr Muhammad Samad and Dhaka University Social Sciences Faculty Dean Professor Sadeka Halim will join the webinar as discussants.