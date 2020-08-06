England collapse to 12-3 against Pakistan in 1st Test

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, Aug 6, 2020 (BSS/AFP) – England
collapsed to 12-3 in the first Test against Pakistan at Old Trafford
on Thursday, with star batsman Ben Stokes out for a duck.
It took Pakistan just four balls to strike, with Rory Burns lbw for
four to towering left-arm paceman Shaheen Afridi on the second day.
England captain Joe Root was still on nought when he was given out
leg before to Afridi but a successful review spared the skipper.
Pakistan were soon celebrating again, however, when Mohammad Abbas
had Dom Sibley lbw, the batsman wasting a review when clearly out.
But there was no need for the third umpire to get involved when
Abbas bowled left-handed batsman Stokes for a seven-ball nought with a
superb delivery that clipped the top of off-stump.
That left England 12-3 inside six overs.
Pakistan made 326 all out in their first innings, opener Shan
Masood top-scoring with a Test-best 156.