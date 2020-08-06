Sheikh Kamal a symbol of eternal youth: Fatima

DHAKA, Aug 6, 2020 (BSS) – Sheikh Kamal was a talented young man with multi-faceted qualities, who wanted to use the youth of the country in the reconstruction of war-torn Bangladesh through sports and cultural movement.

Rabab Fatima, Bangladesh’s Permanent Representative and Ambassador to the United Nations, said this while attending the 71st birth anniversary of Shaheed Sheikh Kamal, the eldest son of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib, at the Bangladesh Permanent Mission to the United Nations, said a press release here.

“Shaheed Sheikh Kamal is the founder of Abahani Sports Club, one of the founders of Dhaka Theater, one of the pioneers of the Group Theater Federation movement and associated with numerous initiatives including the music organization Spondon Shilpi Gosthi,” Fatima said.

Calling Sheikh Kamal a symbol of eternal youth, Ambassador Fatima said, “He will be a shining beacon for the youth of Bangladesh for a lifetime.”

Citing the example of Bangladesh’s remarkable progress in sports and culture under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Fatima said through this, the dream of the visionary young Sheikh Kamal is being realized, added the release.

Ambassador Fatima also said that though the assassins were trying to distort and erase the history of Bangladesh by killing them, but their conspiracy eventually did not succeed.

She called upon the new generation growing up in exile to highlight the history of the father of the nation and his family, and said, “The history of Bangladesh and the history of the father of the nation and his family are tied in the same thread.”

Even in the context of COVID-19, the birth anniversary of Sheikh Kamal was celebrated with due dignity.

Officers and employees of all levels of the mission participated in the program organized at Bangabandhu Auditorium of the Permanent Mission in accordance with the local guidelines, added the release.

Earlier, at the beginning of the program, prayers were offered for the forgiveness of the departed souls of the heroic freedom fighters of the country, Shaheed Sheikh Kamal and all the martyred members of the family of the Father of the Nation on 15 August 1975.

A documentary on the life and work of Sheikh Kamal was screened.

Also, the officers and staff of the mission participated in an open discussion session later.