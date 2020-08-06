BCB to start U19 camp from Aug 22

DHAKA, Aug 6, 2020 (BSS)—The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) decided to begin the training session for Under-19 boys on August 22 as they finally get the permission to set up a residential camp in BKSP.

The board has already selected 45 players, with whom they would start the camp and after some days will trim the squad. The final squad however will be going to West Indies in 2022 to defend the championship title which Akbar Ali and his team won this year, beating mighty India by three wickets in a nervy final.

The BCB was in quandary whether BKSP would give them the permission to set up a residential since the institution has the large number of students and games which they are to manage with utmost care, considering the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The BCB will conduct a health and coronavirus test of the players before they arrange a special training for the boys at the academy ground from August 16. The team will then travel to BKSP on August 20. After the conditioning camp, the selectors will trim down the squad to 25 or 30 players.

“BKSP is the ideal place for the residential camp. They have the nice infrastructure, facilities and others. Our DPL matches are regularly being held there. Earlier we also arranged a camp for the youth team in BKPS. This time we, though, will go with more players, we hope, everything will run smoothly,” said national game development manager Abu Emam Kawsar.

Akbar Ali and his team played a total of 36 matches prior to the 2020 ICC Under-19 World Cup and it paid rich dividends. The BCB now also planned to arrange at least 30 matches for the successor of Akbar and company. The BCB game development department has already been in touch with several countries to arrange matches.