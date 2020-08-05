Biden, Trump scramble to replan nomination speeches

WASHINGTON, Aug 5, 2020 (BSS/AFP) – The US election plunged deeper

into unprecedented territory Wednesday when challenger Joe Biden

announced he would accept his nomination virtually and President

Donald Trump suggested breaking tradition by holding his own ceremony

at the White House.

Citing coronavirus health risks, the Biden campaign said he would

make his speech — the high point of a candidate’s race — from his

Delaware home where he has spent most of the last months.

He had planned to attend the August 17-20 Democratic convention in

Milwaukee, which was already heavily scaled-down from the massive

event typical before US elections.

But the party said the risk was still too high, and switched to a

fully virtual affair.

“From the very beginning of this pandemic, we put the health and

safety of the American people first,” said Democratic National

Committee chairman Tom Perez.

“That’s the kind of steady and responsible leadership America deserves.”

Trump, whose reelection bid is struggling with a badly wounded

economy and surging COVID-19 pandemic, signalled he may also accept

his nomination from home — in his case, the White House.

“I love the building. I’m there right now. I spend a lot of time

here,” he told Fox News.

Trump’s August 27 acceptance speech was originally planned for North

Carolina, but that was scrapped due to the coronavirus, as was the

back-up location, leaving the Republican scrambling for alternatives.

However, presidents are required to separate their campaigning from

taxpayer-funded governing. If he goes ahead, Trump would be breaking

at the very least with presidential decorum by turning the South Lawn

of the iconic building into his personal campaign stage.

Trump defended the idea as “by far the least expensive” and said

that logistically it would require far less movement of staff and

guests.

He said he would rethink “if for some reason someone had difficulty with it.”

In the interview with Fox News the president acknowledged that his

reelection had got harder.

“The election was going to be a walk, a walk in the park,” he said.

With characteristic optimism, he cited polls that have not been made

public and insisted that “we’re doing well.”

– ‘This thing’s going away’ –

The president railed, as he does almost every day now, against

increased use of mail-in ballots, which states are rolling out so that

people don’t have to go in person to polling stations.

Trump says this would lead to a fraudulent election.

There is no evidence that this would happen and several states

already rely heavily on the mail-in method, without any significant

problem.

Democrats say Trump fears more mail-in voting because this will

increase turnout and would hurt his chances.

According to Trump, a big increase in mail-ins will swamp the

system, meaning no clear winner can be announced for possibly “months

or years. They will never be able to tabulate their votes.”

He also insisted that schools should reopen in September — a major

step in reinforcing Trump’s message that the country has to move on

from the pandemic, but many health experts and teachers says it would

be too dangerous.

Trump again said the virus would soon vanish, repeating his numerous

sunny predictions about a health crisis that has so far killed 156,000

people in the US.

“This thing’s going away. It will go away like things go away and my

view is that schools should be open,” he said.

– Election oracle’s message –

Despite Trump’s claims to have internal polling showing him ready to

repeat his 2016 surprise victory over Hillary Clinton, a professor who

has become known as something of a US election oracle says otherwise.

Allan Lichtman, who teaches history professor at American University

and has correctly predicted every presidential election since 1984,

said in a New York Times op-ed that Biden will prevail.

Lichtman uses an analytical process that he calls the 13 “keys to

the White House,” focusing less on the actual candidates as the

broader political standing of the two competing parties.

Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh told CNBC that

Lichtman shouldn’t be believed.

“This is an election like no other in history,” he said. “American

voters will decide this election, not academics or professors.”