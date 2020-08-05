One arrested with 1.40 lakh Yaba tablets in Teknaf

DHAKA, Aug 5, 2020 (BSS) – The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) seized about 1.40 lakh Yaba tablets worth about Taka 4.20 crore from Leda khal area of Teknaf Upazila tonight.

Acting on a tip off, a BGB patrol team (BGB-2) conducted a drive in the area and arrested a man with the Yaba tablets carrying in two bags, said a press release.

He entered Bangladesh from Myanmar by swimming the Naf river.

The arrested was Md. Arafat, 20, son of Noor Hossain of Alikhali Tulabagan Rohingya Refugee camp.

Later, he was handed over to Teknaf Model Police Station.