Record of Discussions of Mass Rapid Transit safety signed

DHAKA, Aug 05, 2020 (BSS)- To ensure safety and proper maintenance of MRT Line-6 Metrorail system, Record of Discussions was signed here on Tuesday.

The Record of Discussions was signed by – Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited Managing Director MAN Siddique, Head of JICA in Bangladesh Yuho Haikawa, Joint Secretary of Department of Economic Relations Muhammad Ashraf Ali Farooq and Deputy Secretary of Department of Road Transport and Highways Md Mahbubur Rahman on behalf of their respective organisations, said a press release here.

The signing ceremony organized in the conference room of DMTCL head office was witnessed by the Ambassador of Japan to Bangladesh Ito Naoki and Additional Secretary of the Urban Transport Division of the Department of Road Transport and Highways Begum Neelima Akhter.