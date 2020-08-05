Displaced flood-affected people returning homes in B’putra basin

RANGPUR, Aug 5, 2020 (BSS) – The displaced people started returning homes at most places following further improvement in the flood situation during 24 hours till 9 am today in eight northern districts in the Brahmaputra basin.

Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) officials said water levels of major rivers marked further sharp falls at all points to flow below above the danger mark (DM) at only six points in the basin at 9 am today.

Normalcy might return to flood-hit areas within the next few days as the improving trend in the flood situation might continue with further recession in water levels of major rivers in the basin during the next 72 hours.

Meanwhile, sporadic incidents of riverbank erosion have been reported from around 55 points alongside the Dharla, Dudhkumar, Teesta, Brahmaputra, Ghaghot and Jamuna rivers due to stronger river current with recession of floodwaters.

Water levels of the Brahmaputra marked sharp fall by 21cm at Noonkhawa and 18cm at Chilmari while Dharla marked a fall by 35cm at Kurigram and Ghaghot by 17cm at Gaibandha points during the last 24 hours.

Water levels of the Teesta marked fall by 35cm at Dalia and 12cm t Kawnia and Jamuna marked sharp falls by 18cm at Fulchhari, 20cm at Bahadurabad, 17cm at Sariakandi, 18cm at Kazipur and 11cm at Sirajganj points during the period.

The Brahmaputra, Teesta, Dharla and Ghaghot were flowing well below their respective DM at all points at 9 am today.

However, the Jamuna was flowing above the DM by only 9cm at Fulchhari, 19cm at Bahadurabad, 31cm at Sariakandi, 4cm Kazipur and 19cm at Sirajganj points at 9 am today.

“The flood situation continues improving rapidly in the Brahmaputra basin now,” Chief Engineer for Rangpur Zone of BWDB Jyoti Prosad Ghosh told BSS this afternoon.

Sporadic incidents of riverbank erosion have been reported from riverside areas of Kurigram, Gaibandha and other areas and the BWDB authorities are conducting protection works at most places, he added.

Additional Divisional Commissioner (General) Zakir Hossain said displaced people already started returning homes with improvement in the flood situation in Rangpur division where the district administrations have further intensified relief activities.

Talking to BSS, District Relief and Rehabilitation Officer (DRRO) of Kurigram Abdul Hye Sarker said more than 2.50 lakh people have been affected by the second phase of the deluge this season in the district.

“We are continuing distribution of 190 tonnes of rice, Taka 13 lakh, 8,000 packets of dry foods, Taka six lakh for baby foods and Taka nine lakh animal fodders among flood-affected people in full swing in the district,” he added.

Gaibandha DRRO Md. Moazzem Hossain said the second phase of the deluge has affected 2.50 lakh people in the district where the flood situation continues improving rapidly now.

“The district Administration continues distribution of 440 tonnes of rice, Taka eight lakh, 6,650 packets of dry foods, Taka four lakh for baby foods and Taka nine lakh for animal fodders continues among flood-hit people in full swing in the district,” he added.

Talking to BSS, Divisional Director (Health) Dr. Amin Ahmed Khan said a total of 713 medical teams have been extending health and medicare services to flood-affected people in Rangpur division alone.