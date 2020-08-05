Highest 162 positive tests for coronavirus in Rangpur division

RANGPUR, Aug 5, 2020 (BSS) – The highest number of 162 more people

were tested positive for coronavirus in a day at the two COVID-19

Laboratories in Rangpur division today.

Health officials said the 162 new infected cases were reported after

diagnosing 470 samples collected from all eight districts in the

division at the two laboratories in Rangpur and Dinajpur.

Of them, 59 new patients were reported after diagnosing 188 samples

at the COVID-19 Laboratory today at Rangpur Medical College (RpMC) in

Rangpur city.

“The new 59 patients include 27 of Rangpur, eight of Lalmonirhat, 10

of Gaibandha and 14 of Kurigram districts,” Chief of Divisional

Coronavirus Service and Prevention Task Force and Principal of RpMC

Professor Dr. AKM Nurunnabi Lyzu told tonight.

On the other hand, the highest number of 103 more new patients was

reported in a day after diagnosing 282 samples at the COVID-19

Laboratory at M Abdur Rahim Medical College (MARMC) in Dinajpur

district town.

“The 103 new COVID-19 patients include 67 of Dinajpur, 10 of

Thakurgaon, 16 of Panchagarh, nine of Nilphamari and one of Rangpur

districts,” Principal of MARMC Professor Dr. Shibesh Sarker told BSS

after completing the testing process at 8:35 pm.

Among the 67 new COVID-19 infected patients of Dinajpur, two, with

one each, came to Dinajpur from Joypurhat and Rangpur before the

Eid-ul-Azha festivity.

Focal Person of COVID-19 and Assistant Director (Health) for Rangpur

division Dr. ZA Siddiqui said the total number of COVID-19 patients

stridently rose to 6,891 as 162 new cases were reported from across

the division.

“The district-wise break up of the total 6,891 patients now stands

at 1,792 in Rangpur, 361 in Panchagarh, 681 in Nilphamari, 436 in

Lalmonirhat, 554 in Kurigram, 438 in Thakurgaon, 1,931 in Dinajpur and

698 in Gaibandha districts,” Dr. Siddiqui added.