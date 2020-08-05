COVID-19 cases in Khulna division reach 12,818

KHULNA, Aug 5, 2020 (BSS) – With detection of 320 new more positive cases in last 24 hours till today’s noon, the total number of COVID-19 infected patients in the division reached 12,818, said a COVID-19 quarantine and isolation related daily report here today.

“We received 345 samples at Khulna Medical College Hospital (KMC) and other samples in Jashore and Kushtia laboratories in the last 24 hours till this noon and 320 of those were found COVID-19 positive,” Assistant Director (Health) of Khulna division Dr. Ferdousi Akhter told BSS this noon.

The health officials said the newly detected COVID-19 patients are 74 in Kushtia, 49 in Khulna, 43 in Jashore, 30 in Chuadanga, 28 in Meherpur, 26 in Magura, 27 in Narail, 29 in Jhenaidah, 12 in Satkhira, and two in Bagerhat districts.

Following detection of new COVID-19 cases, the respective houses of the infected persons in different areas in the division were placed on 14-day lockdown according to the health safety guidelines.

Dr Ferdousi said the whereabouts of the persons, who came in contact with COVID-19 patients, were brought to notice and they were asked to remain in home isolation so that the virus cannot spread further.

She said all the positive cases for COVID-19 have, so far, been brought under necessary treatment while 12,878 others are being monitored in isolation units in different hospitals under institutional supervision and another 8,305 were released.

“The district-wise break up of the patients stands at 4,475 are in Khulna, 1,946 in Jashore, 1,749 in Kushtia, 1,016 in Jhenaidah, 768 in Satkhira, 830 in Narail, 636 in Bagerhat, 688 in Chuadanga, 494 in Magura and 216 in Meherpur districts, ” Dr. Ferdousi said.

“With the healing of 270 more infected patients, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients rose to 8,078 with the recovery rate of 63.02 percent in Khulna division till today’s noon,” she said.

The recovered patients are being discharged from home isolations or Dedicated Corona Isolation Hospitals after disappearance of all symptoms and finding of two consecutive real-time PCR tests.

“Among the total 12,818 coronavirus infected persons, 1,317 are undergoing treatment at isolation units of different hospitals as 8,078 have recovered and 226 died while the rest are undergoing treatment in isolation at their respective homes in the division”, Dr. Ferdousi said.

With the one more death, the total number of fatalities now reached 226 in the division.

“The district-wise break-up of the fatalities remains at 70 in Khulna, 35 in Kushtia, 29 in Jashore, 22 in Satkhira, 17 in Jhenaidah, 15 in Bagerhat, 12 in Narail,11 in Chuadanga, eight in Magura and seven in Meherpur districts in the division”, she added.

Currently, the fatality rate among the total 12,818 Covid-19 patients stands at little over 1.76 percent in the division.

During the last 24 hours, 241 people were put in quarantine at home or institutions and 349 others released from all ten districts in the division.

A total of 50,785 people were put in quarantines since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak in all ten districts of Khulna division.

Among them, 48,101 have so far been released and 2,684 are currently remaining in home or institutional quarantines in the division.

Divisional Director (Health) Dr. Rasheda Sultana said comprehensive steps have been taken to inspire the people in abiding by the health directives to prevent COVID-19 spread and provide health services to the infected patients to face the situation.

She urged upon everyone for wearing masks, maintaining physical distance and abiding by all health directives set by government to prevent further community transmission of COVID-19 infection in the division.