Argentina debt deal ‘very significant step’: IMF

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 5, 2020 (BSS/AFP) – The head of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva, on Tuesday hailed the debt deal reached by Argentina and its creditors over the restructuring of a $66 billion debt as a “very significant step.”

Georgieva congratulated Argentine President Alberto Fernandez and the three major creditors on the agreement in principle, which came after months of wrangling and extensions.

“Look forward to a successful conclusion in the interest of all,” Georgieva said on Twitter.