US tests intercontinental ballistic missile

WASHINGTON, Aug 4, 2020 (BSS/AFP) – The United States on Tuesday

successfully tested an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental

ballistic missile (ICBM) in a launch directed from an airborne command

center, the Air Force said.

The missile was launched at 12:21 am (0721 GMT) from Vandenberg Air

Force Base in California, travelling 6,700 kilometers (4,200 miles)

over the Pacific Ocean before landing in the sea near the Marshall

Islands.

“The test demonstrates that the United States’ nuclear deterrent is

safe, secure, reliable and effective,” the Air Force said in a

statement.

“Airmen… were aboard the US Navy E-6 aircraft to demonstrate the

reliability and effectiveness” of the airborne launch control system,

it said.

Colonel Omar Colbert, commander of 576th Flight Test Squadron, said

“the Minuteman III is 50 years old, and continued test launches are

essential.”

“This visible message of national security serves to assure our

allies and dissuade potential aggressors,” he said.

The Air Force added that test launches were “not a response or

reaction to world events or regional tensions.”

The Minuteman III has been the only surface-to-air missile in the US

nuclear arsenal since 2005. It is installed at bases in Wyoming, North

Dakota and Montana.

Trident nuclear missiles are deployed on US submarines, and US

strategic bombers also carry nuclear devices.