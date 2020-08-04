“Political map” released by Islamabad as an exercise in “political absurdity”: New Delhi

By Aminul Islam Mirja

NEW DELHI, Aug 4, 2020 (BSS) – India today termed the “political map” released by Pakistan as an exercise in “political absurdity”, saying “these ridiculous assertions have neither legal validity nor international credibility”.

“This is an exercise in political absurdity, laying untenable claims to territories in the Indian State of Gujarat and our Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and of Ladakh,” said an Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) statement here this evening.

The MEA statement was issued hours after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan today unveiled a new “political map of Pakistan” that counts Jammu and Kashmir and Junagadh in Gujarat as its territories.

The statement said that “the new effort only confirms reality of Pakistan’s obsession with territorial aggrandizement supported by cross-border terrorism”.

“This is the most historic day in Pakistan’s history,” Imran Khan told a news conference today after getting cabinet approval for the map, which also included Kashmir.

The Pakistan premier’s announcement came a day ahead of the first anniversary of India’s decision to scrap Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and split the erstwhile state into two centrally-administered territories — Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.