MPO won’t be given to institutions which have no lands: Dipu Moni

DHAKA, Aug 4, 2020 (BSS) – Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni today
said that the educational institutions which do not have their own
lands will not be given the monthly pay order (MPO) facility in
future.
The educational institutions which were set up in rented houses and
were given MPOs, will have to relocate to their own places within the
next five years, she said.
She stated this while addressing a virtual meeting on MPO policy
(revised) for 2020 of private educational institutions.
Dr Dipu Moni said that the educational institutions run by any trust
or institution will be included in the MPO on the basis of the opinion
of the members of the trust or organization.
Deputy Minister for Education Barrister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury
Nowfel Secondary and Higher Secondary Division Secretary Md Mahbub
Hossain and senior officials of the concerned ministry also attended
the meeting.