MPO won’t be given to institutions which have no lands: Dipu Moni

DHAKA, Aug 4, 2020 (BSS) – Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni today

said that the educational institutions which do not have their own

lands will not be given the monthly pay order (MPO) facility in

future.

The educational institutions which were set up in rented houses and

were given MPOs, will have to relocate to their own places within the

next five years, she said.

She stated this while addressing a virtual meeting on MPO policy

(revised) for 2020 of private educational institutions.

Dr Dipu Moni said that the educational institutions run by any trust

or institution will be included in the MPO on the basis of the opinion

of the members of the trust or organization.

Deputy Minister for Education Barrister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury

Nowfel Secondary and Higher Secondary Division Secretary Md Mahbub

Hossain and senior officials of the concerned ministry also attended

the meeting.