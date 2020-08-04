Bangabandhu’s visionary thinking initiated forestation in Bangladesh: Shahab

DHAKA, Aug 4, 2020, (BSS) – Environment, Forests and Climate Change Minister Md Shahab Uddin today said Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman initiated far-sighted activities to protect the environment and nature of the newly independent country.

“Following Bangabandhu’s farsighted thinking, modern social forestry activities are being implemented at present,” a press release issued here quoted Shahab saying that.

He was addressing as the chief guest at a preparatory meeting on the occasion of National Mourning Day on August 15, also the 45th martyrdom anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, at the ministry conference hall.

“To maintain ecosystem of the country, Bangabandhu started tree plantation campaign all over the country in the post-independence period,” the minister said.

The minister also said the green belt created by forestation in the coastal areas is playing an effective role in preventing natural disasters.

He also urged everyone to work sincerely to fulfill the dream of the father of the nation including environmental protection and forest growth and conservation, said the release.

Paying homage to Bangabandhu and other martyrs who were brutally killed on August 15, 1975, the Environment Minister said that, “This year, August 15 is especially significant as the nation is celebrating Bangabandhu’s birth centenary ‘Mujib Year’”.

“His worthy successor, PM Sheikh Hasina is also working tirelessly to save the lives and livelihoods of the people of the country during the global coronavirus epidemic”, Shahab added.

It was stated in the meeting that wreaths will be placed at the portrait of the Father of the Nation at Dhanmondi- 32 in the presence of a limited number of representatives from the ministry.

A limited number of discussions and doa mahfils will be organised at the conference room of the Department of Environment maintaining health guidelines.

Field level offices under the ministry will implement the programme in line with the national programme, added the release.

Deputy Minister Habibun Nahar was present as a special guest at the meeting chaired by Ministry Secretary Ziaul Hasan NDC.

Additional Secretary (Administration) Md Billal Hossain, Additional Secretary (Development) Ahmed Shamim Al Razi, Additional Secretary (Climate Change) Md. Mizanul Haque Chowdhury and other senior officials of the Ministry, and Heads of Environment Department, Forest Department, Bangladesh Forest Industry Development Corporation, Bangladesh National Herbarium and Bangladesh Climate Change Trust were also present.