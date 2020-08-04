Govt distributes over Tk 2.33cr among flood-hit people

DHAKA, Aug 4, 2020 (BSS) – The government has so far distributed over Taka 2.33 crore in cash among the flood affected victims as more than 55 lakh people bore the brunt of ongoing devastating flood.

“The government has so far distributed Taka 2, 33, 48,700 out of Taka 4, 14, 50,000 in cash among the flood hit people till August 3,” according to a data compiled with information provided by the district administrations.

In addition, the government has also allocated 16,210 tonnes of rice, from which, 9,441 tonnes have been distributed among the flood victims in 33 districts.

Taka 66.54 lakh out of Taka 1.36 crore has been handed over for purchasing baby food while more than Taka 1.29 crore out Taka 2.84 crore has been distributed for procuring cattle feed.

“A total of 1,16,106 packets of dry food have been dispensed among the flood affected people across the country,” the data showed.

The government also allocated 300- bundle corrugated iron sheet and Taka nine lakh as household grant.

Besides, more than 9.53 lakh families were marooned and 55 lakh people have been affected by flood while 1,062 unions and 161 upazilas went under water.

Against the backdrop, around 68,779 people have taken refuge at 1,488 shelter centers in the flood-hit districts.