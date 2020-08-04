Govt allocates 4,189 tonnes of rice, Tk 1.95cr for flood victims in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Aug 4, 2020 (BSS) – Flood affected people have, so far, received around 1,557 tonnes of rice and Taka 65.27 lakh in cash and for different food items to mitigate their livelihood related hardships caused by the natural disaster in different districts of Rajshahi division.

As part of its humanitarian assistance to tackle the flood situation, the government has allocated around 4,189 tonnes of rice, Taka 1.17 crore in cash, Taka 33.08 lakh for baby food, 55,090 packets of dry food and another Taka 45 lakh for cattle feed for the water-logged people in the division.

Moinul Islam, Additional Commissioner of Rajshahi division, said around 1.56 lakh families received ten kilograms of rice each in the worst-affected areas of Sirajganj, Bogura, Naogaon, Natore, Pabna and Rajshahi districts.

The affected families were also given Taka 30.27 lakh in cash so that they can meet up their livelihood related emergency needs.

Besides, 15,174 packets of dry foods were distributed among the marooned people. The government has also distributed Taka 14 lakh for baby food and Taka 21 lakh for cattle feed.

Apart from this, there are also stocks of relief materials of 1,132 tonnes of rice, Taka 46.82 lakh in cash, 23,916 packets of dry foods, Taka four lakh for baby food and Taka nine lakh for cattle feed at present for distribution among the waterlogged people.

If needed, the hardest hit people will also get 1,500 tonnes of rice, Taka 40 lakh in cash, 16,000 packets of dry food, Taka 15 lakh for baby food and another Taka 15 lakh for cattle feed in Sirajgonj, Bogura and Natore districts.

Moinul Islam said the local administration has recorded that around 7.02 lakh people of 1.86 lakh families and standing crops on around 34,140 hectares of land have become affected in the division.

They have become waterlogged and marooned due to inundation of mainland and collapse of flood control embankments at different areas in the wake of heavy downpour and onrushing of floodwater from upstream catchment areas.

Moinul Islam said the district and upazila administrations with local public representatives have been conducting the relief distribution activities in the worst-affected areas through following health safety measures amid the present novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

Transparency and accountability is being ensured in the relief distribution activities everywhere in the affected areas.

He also said the district administrations and BWDB are closely monitoring the situation and taking instant steps when and where necessary during the deluge in Rajshahi division.

In only Sirajganj district, around 5.04 lakh people of 1.19 lakh families and standing crops on 14,013 hectares of land were affected by the deluge in around 1,028-kilometer low-lying areas.

Around 2,000 people including 825 women and 165 children of the low-lying waterlogged areas were given shelter in 216 flood-shelters in the district, said Abdur Rahim, District Relief and Rehabilitation Officer.

In Bogura district, around 32,938 households consisting 1.34 lakh people and standing crops on 9,038 hectares of land of 167 char and other low-lying villages were affected by the floodwater.

“We have already opened 70 flood shelters for the waterlogged and marooned people in Sariakandi, Sonatola and Dhunat Upazilas,” said Ziaul Haque, Deputy Commissioner of Bogura, adding 25 medical teams are working round the clock to contain any outbreak of waterborne diseases amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

In Naogaon district, around 18,968 families have, so far, been affected in Sadar, Manda, Atrai and Raninagar Upazilas while 44,600 people of 10,400 families have become waterlogged in Shingra, Naldanga and Gurudaspur Upazila in Natore district.