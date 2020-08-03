Govt continues relief assistance amid Covid-19 crisis

DHAKA, Aug 3, 2020 (BSS) – The government is continuing relief distribution across the country as part of its humanitarian assistance to reduce people’s sufferings amid the corona virus pandemic.

According to the National Disaster Response Coordination Center (NDRCC), a total of 2,11,017 metric tons of rice has already been allocated in 64 districts to deal with the corona virus situation, said a press release.

Besides, Tk 122 crore 97 lakh 72 thousand 264 has been distributed in cash for the purchase of baby food and other items.

The aid, allocated through the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief, is being distributed through all the district and upazila administrations of the country, the release added.

According to the Department of Health and the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR), Bangladesh today recorded 30 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths, increasing the death toll from the pandemic to 3,184 and 1,356 fresh cases overnight.

With this, the tally of infections has surged to 2,42,102 in the last 24 hours.

The health official also informed that a total of 4,249 samples were tested at 82 authorized laboratories across the country during the time.

Besides, a total of 629 institutions have been set up at district and upazila level across the country for institutional quarantine and through this, institutional quarantine services can be provided to 31,991 people.