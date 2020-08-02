India bootleg alcohol death toll rises to 98 as families mourn

NEW DELHI, Aug 2, 2020 (BSS/AFP) – The death toll from a toxic

bootleg alcohol scandal in the north Indian state of Punjab rose to 98

Sunday, officials and reports said.

Police have arrested 25 people so far over the worsening tragedy,

which starting coming to light late last week, the Press Trust of

India news agency said.

Hundreds of people die every year in India from illegal alcohol made

in backstreet distilleries which sells for as little as 10 rupees (13

US cents) a litre, affordable for even the poorest.

The death toll from the illicit booze had risen to 75 in Punjab’s

Tarn Taran district after further investigation, the local

administration’s deputy commissioner Kulwant Singh said.

“Several families refused to divulge details of deaths and a few

even cremated them. We have come to this number after information

gathering,” Singh told AFP Sunday.

A further 11 people had died in Gurdaspur district, a local official

told AFP. PTI reported Saturday that toxic moonshine had also killed

12 in Amritsar.

Relatives of the victims mourned on Sunday as the state opposition

party called on the Punjab government to “curb liquor mafia in the

state” in a series of tweets.

Punjab state chief minister Amarinder Singh said Friday he had

ordered a special inquiry into the deaths and “anyone found guilty

will not be spared”.

In a separate incident, authorities in the southern state of Andhra

Pradesh said on Friday that nine people had died after drinking

alcohol-based sanitiser.

Of the estimated five billion litres of alcohol drunk every year in

India, around 40 percent is illegally produced, according to the

International Spirits and Wine Association of India.

Deaths are frequently reported, with bootleggers often found adding

methanol — a highly toxic form of alcohol sometimes used as an

anti-freeze — in their brews to increase its strength.

If ingested, methanol can cause blindness, liver damage and death in

larger concentrations.

In 2015, more than 100 people died in a Mumbai slum died after

drinking illegal moonshine.