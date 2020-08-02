Governor of India’s Tamil Nadu state tests positive for COVID-19

NEW DELHI, Aug 2, 2020 (BSS/XINHUA) – Banwarilal Purohit, governor of India’s southern state of Tamil Nadu, tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, confirmed an official at his office.

He was taken to a local hospital after some employees of his office had tested positive for the virus a couple of days ago.

Media reports also quoted a statement from the hospital as saying that Purohit has tested positive for COVID-19.

“The governor’s condition is mild, asymptomatic and he is clinically stable,” a hospital official reportedly said.

Purohit is the second senior leader in India to have tested positive for COVID-19. Home Minister Amit Shah tested positive also on Sunday.

Earlier on Sunday, a lady minister in northern state of Uttar Pradesh died of COVID-19.