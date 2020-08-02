118 more positive tests for coronavirus in Rangpur division

RANGPUR, Aug 2, 2020 (BSS) – More 118 people were tested positive

for coronavirus today at two COVID-19 laboratories in Rangpur division

where community transmission of the deadly virus continues at places

in recent weeks.

Health officials said the 118 new infected cases were reported after

diagnosing 376 samples collected from all eight districts in the

division at the two laboratories in Rangpur and Dinajpur.

Of them, 64 new patients were reported after diagnosing 188 samples

at the COVID-19 Laboratory at Rangpur Medical College (RpMC) in

Rangpur city.

“The new 64 patients include 16 of Rangpur, 19 of Lalmonirhat, 12 of

Gaibandha, 16 of Kurigram and one of Thakurgaon districts,” Chief of

Divisional Coronavirus Service and Prevention Task Force and Principal

of RpMC Professor Dr. AKM Nurunnabi Lyzu said.

On the other hand, 54 more new patients were reported after

diagnosing 188 samples at the COVID-19 Laboratory at M Abdur Rahim

Medical College (MARMC) in Dinajpur.

“The 54 new COVID-19 patients include 20 of Dinajpur, 26 of

Thakurgaon and four each of Nilphamari and Panchagarh districts,”

Principal of MARMC Professor Dr. Shibesh Sarker told BSS after

completing the testing process at 8 pm.

Focal Person of COVID-19 and Assistant Director (Health) for

Rangpur division Dr. ZA Siddiqui said the total number of COVID-19

patients stridently rose to 6,487 as 118 new cases were reported from

across the division today.

The district-wise break up of the total 6,487 patients currently

stands at 1,732 in Rangpur, 339 in Panchagarh, 668 in Nilphamari, 406

in Lalmonirhat, 513 in Kurigram, 416 in Thakurgaon, 1,745 in Dinajpur

and 668 in Gaibandha.