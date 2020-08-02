118 more positive tests for coronavirus in Rangpur division

RANGPUR, Aug 2, 2020 (BSS) – More 118 people were tested positive
for coronavirus today at two COVID-19 laboratories in Rangpur division
where community transmission of the deadly virus continues at places
in recent weeks.
Health officials said the 118 new infected cases were reported after
diagnosing 376 samples collected from all eight districts in the
division at the two laboratories in Rangpur and Dinajpur.
Of them, 64 new patients were reported after diagnosing 188 samples
at the COVID-19 Laboratory at Rangpur Medical College (RpMC) in
Rangpur city.
“The new 64 patients include 16 of Rangpur, 19 of Lalmonirhat, 12 of
Gaibandha, 16 of Kurigram and one of Thakurgaon districts,” Chief of
Divisional Coronavirus Service and Prevention Task Force and Principal
of RpMC Professor Dr. AKM Nurunnabi Lyzu said.
On the other hand, 54 more new patients were reported after
diagnosing 188 samples at the COVID-19 Laboratory at M Abdur Rahim
Medical College (MARMC) in Dinajpur.
“The 54 new COVID-19 patients include 20 of Dinajpur, 26 of
Thakurgaon and four each of Nilphamari and Panchagarh districts,”
Principal of MARMC Professor Dr. Shibesh Sarker told BSS after
completing the testing process at 8 pm.
Focal Person of COVID-19 and Assistant Director (Health) for
Rangpur division Dr. ZA Siddiqui said the total number of COVID-19
patients stridently rose to 6,487 as 118 new cases were reported from
across the division today.
The district-wise break up of the total 6,487 patients currently
stands at 1,732 in Rangpur, 339 in Panchagarh, 668 in Nilphamari, 406
in Lalmonirhat, 513 in Kurigram, 416 in Thakurgaon, 1,745 in Dinajpur
and 668 in Gaibandha.