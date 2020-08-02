Govt distributes over Taka 2cr among flood-hit people

DHAKA, Aug 2, 2020 (BSS) – The government has so far distributed over Taka 2 crore in cash among the flood affected people as more than 54 lakh people have been affected by the recent devastating flood.

“The government has so far distributed Taka 2.29 crore out of Taka 3,44,50,000 in cash among the flood affected people, “according to the data based on the district administration till August 1.

In addition to this, the government has also allocated 14,410 tonnes of rice –from which 9,221 tonnes have been distributed among the flood affected people in 33 districts.

Taka 62.54 lakh out of Taka 1.10 crore has been distributed as baby food assistance while Taka 1.20 crore out Taka 2.78 crore has been distributed for procuring cattle feed.

“A total of 1.11,922 packets dry food have been distributed among the flood affected people across the country,” the release said, adding that the government also allocated 300- bundle corrugated iron sheet and Taka nine lakh as household grant.

Besides, more than 11.14 lakh families marooned and 54.40 lakh people have been affected while 1,019 unions and 159 upazilas were flooded. Due to this situation, around 63,409 people have been taken shelter at 1,533 flood shelter centers in the flood-hit districts.