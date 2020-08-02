COVID-19 cases in Khulna division reach 12,271

KHULNA, Aug 2, 2020 (BSS) – With detection of 101 new more positive cases in last 24 hours till this noon, the total number of COVID-19 infected patients in the division reached 12,271, said a COVID-19 quarantine and isolation related daily report here today.

“We received 124 samples at Khulna Medical College Hospital (KMCH) and other samples in Jashore and Kushtia laboratories in the last 24 hours till this noon and 101 of those were found COVID-19 positive,” Assistant Director (Health) of Khulna division Dr. Ferdousi Akhter told BSS.

Among the newly detected patients, 30 are from Khulna, 25 from Chuadanga, 23 from Jhenaidah, nine each from Kushtia and Magura, four are from Satkhira and one from Narail districts under the division, the health official said.

“The district-wise break-up of the patients stands at 4,387 are in Khulna, 1,899 in Jashore, 1,594 in Kushtia, 983 in Jhenaidah, 748 in Satkhira, 762 in Narail, 608 in Bagerhat, 643 in Chuadanga, 460 in Magura and 187 in Meherpur,” she added.

Dr. Ferdoushi said the number of recovered COVID-19 continues increasing along with a rise in the number of infected patients in recent weeks in Khulna division.

“With the healing of 81 more infected patients, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients rose to 7,450 with the recovery rate of 60.71 percent in the division till this noon,” she said, adding that the recovered patients are being discharged from home isolations or the Dedicated Corona Isolation Hospitals after disappearance of all symptoms and finding of two consecutive real-time PCR tests.

“Among the total 12,271 coronavirus infected persons, 1,267 are undergoing treatment at isolation units of different hospitals as 7,450 have recovered and 218 died while the rest are undergoing treatment in isolation at their respective homes in the division,” the health official mentioned.

With the single more death, the total number of fatalities now reached 218 in the division.

“The district-wise break-up of the fatalities remains at 68 in Khulna, 35 in Kushtia, 28 in Jashore, 22 in Satkhira, 16 in Jhenaidah, 13 in Bagerhat, 11 in Naral, 10 in Chuadanga, eight in Magura and seven in Meherpur under the

division,” Dr. Ferdoushi further said.

Currently, the fatality rate among the total 12,271 COVID-19 patients stands at little over 1.78 percent in the division.