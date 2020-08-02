Eid-ul-Azha celebrated with due religious fervor in Gaibandha

GAIBANDHA, Aug 2, 2020 (BSS) – The holy Eid-ul-Azha, the second largest religious festivals of the Muslims, was celebrated in all the seven upazilas of the district on Saturday by complying with the government directives amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The main Eid congregation was held at Baro Masjid of the district town by the arrangement of the district administration.

Additional deputy commissioner (General) Alamgir Kabir Saikat, deputy collector SM Foyes Uddin, district level officials, leaders of political parties, local elite, professionals and journalists joined the congregation with the festive mood.

Earlier, deputy commissioner (DC) Abdul Matin exchanged Eid greetings with musallis (devotees) at the gate of the mosque on behalf of the district administration maintaining social distancing.

The other biggest Eid congregations were also held at Gaibandha Police Lines, Al- Falah Jame Mosque, V-AID Road Jame Mosque, PWD Jame Mosque, Gorosthan Jame Mosque, Fakirpara Jame Mosque, Khanka Sharif Jame Mosque, DC-Court Jame Mosque, Circuit House Madrasa Jame Mosque, Dhanghara Jame Mosque, David Company para Jame Mosque and Station Jame Mosque of the town.

Thousands of musallis offered special munajat seeking divine blessings and eternal peace of the departed souls of their dear ones as well as continued peace, progress and prosperity of the country and the Muslim Ummah.

Later, the devotees sacrificed thousands of animals in the name of Almighty Allah in commemoration of the supreme sacrifice made by the Hazrat Ibrahim (AS).

Special and improved diets were also served to the inmates of jail and different hospitals, Shishu Paribars and orphanage centres of the district on Eid.

The police administration took adequate measures and the members of RAB, police, and other law enforcing agencies including scouts were deployed everywhere for peaceful celebration of the Eid-ul-Azha in the district, said superintendent of police Towhidul Islam.