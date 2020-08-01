17,500 cleaners involve removing wastes in capital

DHAKA, Aug 1, 2020 (BSS) – Around 17,500 cleaners have been working

in the capital since this afternoon to remove the wastes of

sacrificial animals within 24-hours next to make the city neat and

clean.

A total of 11,508 cleaners in Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC)

and rest of 6,500 in Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) started

removing wastes since 10am but the activities formally begun in the

afternoon.

The two city corporations opened control rooms and requested city

dwellers to call at the contact numbers to inform anything relating to

wastes removal.

DNCC control room numbers are: 02-58814220, 0960-2222333 and

0960-2222334 and DSCC contact number is 01709-900705.

In the previous year, around 40,000 tonnes of animal wastes in

Eid-ul-Azha were produced, while the two city corporation authorities

assumed that this time less number of animals will be sacrificed in

the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier, DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam inaugurated the wastes removal

activities at Sayednagar in Bhatara area at 2pm.

Though DSCC Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh did not open the

programme formally, he told journalists after offering Eid prayers at

the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque this morning that the activities

would have begun at 2pm.

Taposh said special measures have been taken to remove wastes of

sacrificial animals in the city corporation area within 24 hours.

“We have drawn up measures to begin the removal of sacrificial

animals’ wastes from 2pm today. Insha Allah, we will be able to make

the capital Dhaka neat and clean with 24 hours likewise the previous

years,” he said.

Extending Eid greetings to all, the mayor said no official and

employee of the city corporation including cleaner is on leave to

materialize the DSCC’s programme to make the city clean within a day.

Describing the cattle market management as very good and orderly,

he said the DSCC began the waste removal activities at the cattle

markets from the 12 midnight and hundred percent wastes have already

been removed from the haats.