17,500 cleaners involve removing wastes in capital

DHAKA, Aug 1, 2020 (BSS) – Around 17,500 cleaners have been working
in the capital since this afternoon to remove the wastes of
sacrificial animals within 24-hours next to make the city neat and
clean.
A total of 11,508 cleaners in Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC)
and rest of 6,500 in Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) started
removing wastes since 10am but the activities formally begun in the
afternoon.
The two city corporations opened control rooms and requested city
dwellers to call at the contact numbers to inform anything relating to
wastes removal.
DNCC control room numbers are: 02-58814220, 0960-2222333 and
0960-2222334 and DSCC contact number is 01709-900705.
In the previous year, around 40,000 tonnes of animal wastes in
Eid-ul-Azha were produced, while the two city corporation authorities
assumed that this time less number of animals will be sacrificed in
the wake of coronavirus pandemic.
Earlier, DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam inaugurated the wastes removal
activities at Sayednagar in Bhatara area at 2pm.
Though DSCC Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh did not open the
programme formally, he told journalists after offering Eid prayers at
the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque this morning that the activities
would have begun at 2pm.
Taposh said special measures have been taken to remove wastes of
sacrificial animals in the city corporation area within 24 hours.
“We have drawn up measures to begin the removal of sacrificial
animals’ wastes from 2pm today. Insha Allah, we will be able to make
the capital Dhaka neat and clean with 24 hours likewise the previous
years,” he said.
Extending Eid greetings to all, the mayor said no official and
employee of the city corporation including cleaner is on leave to
materialize the DSCC’s programme to make the city clean within a day.
Describing the cattle market management as very good and orderly,
he said the DSCC began the waste removal activities at the cattle
markets from the 12 midnight and hundred percent wastes have already
been removed from the haats.