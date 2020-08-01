President urges affluent people to stand by flood-affected people

DHAKA, Aug 01, 2020 (BSS) – President M Abdul Hamid today urged the

affluent section of the society to stand by the helpless people as

their level best in this tough time triggered by flood in different

districts of the country and the coronavirus pandemic.

“Everyone should take care so that the helpless people are not

deprived of the joy of Eid . . . Wealthy and able people should come

forward to share the Eid joys with all instead of confining it only to

themselves and their families,” the President said.

In his speech on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, the second biggest

religious festival of Muslim Ummah, at Bangabhaban today, he made a

call: “Everyone, irrespective of party affiliation and opinion, should

work so that the flood-affected people can also share the joy of Eid.”

At present many people in different districts are living with water

logging and the government is providing possible assistance to them,

including food and cash support, the President mentioned.

Abdul Hamid said Eid-ul-Azha is being held such a moment when the

COVID-19 pandemic is wreaking havoc on many countries and many people

are leading inhuman life with severe unemployment problems.

“All have to extend their helping hands from their respective

positions to the cause the humanity . . . Let’s not forget the

humanity. Besides doctors and nurses, families and relatives should be

more sincere while treating and caring of the people infected with the

lethal virus,” the President said.

The head of the state called upon the countrymen to celebrate Eid

festival maintaining health rules and social distancing with utmost

caution. “Stay sound and try to keep others well, it would be

everyone’s oath,” he added.

President Hamid said, “Religion shows the path of welfare and light.

Actual religious education and conduct help create enlightened people,

removes darkness and superstition from the society and builds a unique

bond of communal harmony among all, irrespective of religion and caste

or creed.”

The head of the state urged all to help accelerate the ongoing

national development activities by following the teachings of

Eid-ul-Azha’s sacrifice and maintaining communal harmony in the

personal and social life.