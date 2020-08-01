Eid-ul-Azha being celebrated in somber mood amid COVID-19 pandemic

DHAKA, Aug 1, 2020 (BSS) – The holy Eid-ul-Azha, the second biggest religious festival of the Muslims, one of the greatest religious festivals of Muslim Ummah, is being celebrated today in a somber mood amid COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic across the country.

The Muslims are celebrating the Eid festival, in line with the government’s directives, including maintaining physical distancing, avoiding mass gathering and abiding by the health rules as the country, like almost all other world states, is at risk of the fatal COVID 19 outbreak.

Although the Eid should be celebrated with due solemnity, fervor and gaiety but people have to keep themselves confined in their limited respective vicinities, saying Eid prayers at only their nearest mosques.

President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages, greeting the Muslims in Bangladesh and all over the world on the occasion of the Eid-ul-Azha.

They also urged the affluent and abled-people in the society to stand by the flood-and-Corona affected people of the country.

Besides, opposition leader in the parliament Begum Raushan Ershad also greeted the nation on the eve of the holy Eid-ul Azha festival.

The Eid-ul-Azha is celebrated on the 10th of Zilhajj month of the Hizri calendar as Hazrat Ibrahim (AS), on this day, some 4,500 years ago, offered to sacrifice his beloved son Hazrat Ismail (AS) who willingly submitted to the will of his father to please the Almighty Allah. But Allah in His benign mercy spared Hazrat Ismail (AS) and instead sent a ram to be sacrificed.

To commemorate this historic event, the Muslims all over the world slaughter sacrificial animals and draw inspiration from the unique example of sacrifice to please Allah as shown by two great prophets -Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) and Hazrat Ismail (AS).

The festival appeared very unlikely to resemble that of previous years as many countries banned the traditional Eid congregations as part of anti-Coronavirus measures.

The head of the state offered prayers of Eid-ul-Azha, the greatest religious festival of Muslims, with his family members and some important officials at the Durbar Hall of Bangabhaban.

The Eid jamaat (congregation) was held at 9:30 am. Pesh Imam of Bangabhaban Jame Mosque Mufti Maulana Saiful Kabir conducted the Eid prayers.

A special munajat was offered seeking divine blessings for peace and progress of the country and welfare of the people as well as the Muslim Ummah.

Like other mosques throughout the country, special doa was also offered seeking eternal peace of the departed souls of those who died of the fatal COVID-19, also wishing early recovery of the infected ones throughout the country as well as across the world.

Doa was also offered seeking eternal peace of the departed souls of Father of Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and other martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the sake of the county and its people in different democratic movements, particularly during the Liberation War in 1971.

After the prayers, President Hamid spent time with his family members at the Presidential palace.

The main congregation (jamaat) of Eid-ul-Azha was held at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in the city at 7 am by maintaining health code in view of the ongoing COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak.

Baitul Mukarram National Mosque Senior Pesh Imam Hafez Moulana Mizanur Rahman led the first Eid jamaat there.

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh, Religious Ministry’s Secretary M Nurul Islam, DSCC Chief Executive Officer Shah M Imdadul Haque, Director General (DG) of Islamic Foundation Anis Mahmud, among others, took part in the namaz.

A total of six Eid congregations were held at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque. The first one was held at 7am, second at 8am, third at 9am, fourth at10am and the last one at 10.45am.

Meanwhile, two Eid congregations were held at the Dhaka University campus — one at DU central mosque and the other at Dr Muhammad Shahidullah Hall Jame Mosque — at 8am, maintaining the health rules.

Besides, three Eid congregations were held at Gulshan Central Mosque – at 6 am, 8 am and the third one at 10 am.

An Eid congregation was held at Rajarbagh Police Lines Central Jame Mosque at 8 am where Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Benazir Ahmed offered his prayers.

At Mirpur Kazipara Central Jame Mosque, three Eid jamaats were held respectively at 7am, 8am and 8:45 am.

Adequate security measures have been taken for peaceful and smooth celebration of the holy Eid-ul-Azha. The law enforcement agencies were also asked to ensure smooth movement of vehicles on highways, waterways and train routes.

Meanwhile, millions of people left the capital and other major cities to celebrate Eid with their near and dear ones in the countryside defying the Covid-19 social-distancing rules.

The State-run Bangladesh Television and Bangladesh Betar and other TV channels and radio stations are broadcasting special programmes on the Eid-ul-Azha.