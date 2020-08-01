6,953 COVID-19 infected patients cured in Rajshahi division

RAJSHAHI, Aug 1, 2020 (BSS) – A total of 6,953 patients have, so far, been cured from COVID-19 with 89 afresh ones during the past twenty-four hours in all eight districts of Rajshahi division ending this morning, said a COVID-19 quarantine and isolation related daily report here on Saturday.

The report also said 1,214 other infected patients were undergoing treatment in designated hospitals in the division till this morning, said Dr Gopendra Nath Acharya, Divisional Director of Health, adding the death toll rose to 173 including 104 in Bogura followed by 25 in Rajshahi.

Besides, all the positive cases for COVID-19 have, so far, been brought under necessary treatment while 3,277 others were monitored in isolation units in different hospitals under institutional supervision and another 1,940 were released till this morning.

Meanwhile, with detection of 171 new more positive cases in six districts on Friday, the total number of COVID-19 infected patients in the division now jumped to 12,946, Dr Gopen Nath said.

Of the total new positive cases, the highest 64 were detected in Bogura district followed by 53 in Rajshahi district including 27 in its city and 48 in Sirajganj district.

Following detection of new COVID-19 cases, the respective houses of the infected persons in different areas in the division were placed on 14-day lockdown according to the health safety guidelines.

Dr Gopendra Nath said the whereabouts of the persons, who came in contact with COVID-19 patients, were brought to notice and they were asked to remain in home isolation so that the virus cannot spread further.

With the new detected cases, the district-wise break-up of the reported COVID-19 cases now stands at 3,197 in Rajshahi including 2,424 in its city, 448 in Chapainawabganj, 937 in Naogaon, 492 in Natore, 714 in Joypurhat, 4,875 in Bogura, 1,440 in Sirajganj and 843 in Pabna districts.

On the other hand, a total of 88 more people have been sent to home and institutional quarantine afresh as part of the present hectic efforts of bringing all the suspected people under quarantine while 119 others were released in all eight districts of the division in the last 24 hours till 8am today.

A total of 52,238 people had, so far, been kept under quarantine since March 10 to prevent community transmission of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Of them, 49,196 have, by now, been released as they were given clearance certificates after completing their respective 14-day quarantine period in the division.

Divisional Director Dr Gopendra Nath added that utmost emphasis has been given to bring all the suspected people under quarantine, isolation and testing as these are being adjudged as important means of containing the community transmission of the virus.